Scam alert: MercyOne name being used in fraudulent check scheme
MercyOne North Iowa and the Mason City Police Department are advising the public that if something seems to good to be true, it probably is.

A press release from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center states that it was recently made aware its name and address are being used in a fraudulent check scheme. 

People who receive a suspicious or unexpected check from MercyOne — especially those who have never been patients — should not deposit the check and report the incident to local authorities.

According to the release, the scheme was discovered earlier this week when three individuals, all living in Texas, received FedEx packages containing a check and indicating they originated from "MercyOne North." The individuals were suspicious and called MercyOne North Iowa to verify.

Those who are unsure if they've been a patient or have questions should call MercyOne North Iowa's billing department at 866-494-3001 — option 2, for verification.

The Federal Trade Commission offers helpful tips and information on their site: consumer.ftc.gov.

More information on fake check scams: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/ftc-bottom-line-fake-checks-scams

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

