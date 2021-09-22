 Skip to main content
Saturday, Sept. 25: Stomping Out Childhood Cancer at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City
Saturday, Sept. 25: Stomping Out Childhood Cancer at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City

This benefit at the All Season Building helps local families whose kids have been diagnosed with cancer. There’s a live auction, beginning at 1 p.m., that includes baked goods as well as children’s entertainment, horse rides, live music and vendors. Food starts serving at 11 a.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

