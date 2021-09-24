 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Sept. 25: Brew to Brew Bike Ride in Mason City and Clear Lake
0 comments
alert top story
Saturday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 25: Brew to Brew Bike Ride in Mason City and Clear Lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Progress 2021 - Mason City restaurants - Fat Hill Brewing

Fat Hill Brewing on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Registration for this Main Street Mason City Event includes a bike ride, limited edition Brew to Brew t-shirt, one drink (beer, cider, wine, seltzer or root beer) at each of the three participating breweries and a tip for each bartending team. Tickets are $35 but bump up to $40 the day of. The 20-mile(ish) round trip is mostly flat terrain and appropriate for most skill levels. There will be police and volunteers at busy intersections to assist with traffic. Riders depart from Fat Hill Brewing at 1:30 p.m., for Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake before heading back to Mason City to close things out at Mason City Brewing at 4:30 p.m.. Give Main Street Mason City a ring at (641)-494-0003 for additional information.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Spanish banana farmer grapples with a volcano's wrath

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News