Saturday, Sept. 25: Brew to Brew Bike Ride in Mason City and Clear Lake

Registration for this Main Street Mason City Event includes a bike ride, limited edition Brew to Brew t-shirt, one drink (beer, cider, wine, seltzer or root beer) at each of the three participating breweries and a tip for each bartending team. Tickets are $35 but bump up to $40 the day of. The 20-mile(ish) round trip is mostly flat terrain and appropriate for most skill levels. There will be police and volunteers at busy intersections to assist with traffic. Riders depart from Fat Hill Brewing at 1:30 p.m., for Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake before heading back to Mason City to close things out at Mason City Brewing at 4:30 p.m.. Give Main Street Mason City a ring at (641)-494-0003 for additional information.