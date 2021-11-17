Santa for Seniors: spread cheer and adopt a local senior

Elderbridge Agency for the Aging and North Iowa Community Action Organization (NICAO) are looking for sponsors for their joint holiday program "Santa for Seniors."

The program matches sponsors with seniors in the area who live on limited income and may not be able to see family at Christmas. Similar to the Angel Tree program, Christmas lists of the seniors' needs and wants, including their favorite color and clothing sizes, will be made available for a sponsor to shop from.

Gifts should be wrapped and returned to Elderbridge, located at 1190 Briarstone Drive Ste. 3, or NICAO, located at 100 First Street NW, in Mason City. Measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.

Once the gifts are collected, they will be delivered to the seniors by "Santa's Helpers."

Those wishing to sponsor a senior should contact Lori Brandt at NICAO at 641-423-7766 or email at lbrandt@nicao-online.org; or Laura Allen at Elderbridge at 800-243-0678.

