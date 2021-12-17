Santa for Seniors program delivers cheer to elderly community

Presents under the Christmas tree and being with family is what you come to expect during the holiday season. For some senior community members, this isn't always the case during the holidays.

Elderbridge Agency for the Aging and North Iowa Community Action Organization (NICAO) joined together to spread some Christmas cheer with the "Santa for Seniors" program. Santa for Seniors is an outreach program for individuals 60 or older to receive gifts.

"As many older adults are on fixed incomes and living alone, we know that their holidays may not be celebrated in a festive way," said Elderbridge volunteer coordinator Laura Allen.

Qualified seniors complete a five-item wish list of what they would like for Christmas. Both nonprofits and other community groups then adopt seniors and purchase items that they wished for. The gifts are then given back to NICAO and Elderbridge to be prepped for delivery and to keep things secret.

Deliveries were done this week and with COVID-19 precautions, specifically "Santa's Helpers" wearing masks. Santa for Seniors has grown from serving 20 seniors to now 139 seniors this year.

"The seniors that have been donated to are very grateful and love that someone is thinking of them this holiday season," said NICAO outreach program coordinator Lori Brandt.

Lynae Heinemann, a volunteer for Elderbrige for just over a year now, says the Santa for Seniors program hit a soft spot in her heart for the elderly community. Because of the holiday program, Heinemann has become active with volunteering and supporting a senior through weekly phone calls.

This Santa for Seniors year, Heinemann has helped out with wrapping gifts, delivering to recipients, and buying additional items.

"There was a lady I called the other day and her packages are sitting over there and I just wanted to be certain that she was going to be home this week. She said, 'Can I ask a question, are you guys for real?'" said Heinemann. "She says 'I just can't believe that people who don't even know me want to buy me a gift.' I said 'honey, that's what this organization does. They reach out and they find people who need something extra.'"

Heinemann and Allen said some of the wish list requests were not really wants, but what the seniors needed. Quite a few of the wish lists were for clothing items, boots, and favorite snacks.

"They were so appreciative in regards to other people wanted to take them or bring them something. The one lady who received a fruit basket was just overjoyed with something like that," said Heinemann.

On Tuesday, Heinemann had a few deliveries to make. She said each delivery she had made had led to wholesome conversations and some happy tears.

"It makes your heart so full, I don't even know how it fits in your chest," said Heinemann with a wide smile.

Jeanine Jamtgaard was decked out in her best festive gear, a blue snowman sweater and holiday earrings, when she received her gift. Jamtgaard said presents she received from Santa for Seniors might be the only gifts she might get since she was unsure if her family are coming for Christmas.

"I was amazed and very surprised and it's wonderful," said Jamtgaard.

Heinemann delivered to the home of Karen Werle, who came to the door with a look of surprise on her face. To Werle, the efforts made through the Santa for Seniors "is wonderful."

"I spend a lot of time alone and I don't mind that. It's just nice to have someone stop by that's cheery," said Werle.

Allen said she was thankful for the support from the community for coming together to support the seniors who might not have a Christmas this year.

"I am truly humbled by this program and it brings me great joy to continue to serve others. I've told others if you want to restore your faith in humanity, this will warm your heart and remind you that there is really unity in our community," said Allen.

Heinemann's pitch to others to help with Santa for Seniors in the future is knowing the fact it will make someone's day.

"To have that much interest or have that want to be able to make somebody else's day that you don't even know, that stranger becomes your friend," said Heinemann.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

