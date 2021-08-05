Salvation Army will distribute school supplies at community block party

The Mason City Salvation Army is helping North Iowa families by distributing backpacks and school supplies at the back-to-school block party on Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The block party will be located in the parking lot and inside Community Health Center of Mason City, located at 404 N. Federal Avenue. The block party will include a free meal, games, activities, resources for families, and back-to-school healthcare for kids.

The meal is free and is open to the public with serving starting at 5 p.m.

This will be the 26th year The Salvation Army has distributed backpacks and supplies to those in need. Last year, The Salvation Army was able to help 499 children start school with the items they needed.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations of supplies and cash donations for the purchase of backpacks and school supplies. They can be mailed or brought to The Salvation Army at 747 Village Green Drive SW, Mason City.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

