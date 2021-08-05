 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army will distribute school supplies at community block party
0 comments
alert top story

Salvation Army will distribute school supplies at community block party

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Salvation Army is helping North Iowa families by distributing backpacks and school supplies at the back-to-school block party on Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Salvation Army logo

Salvation Army

The block party will be located in the parking lot and inside Community Health Center of Mason City, located at 404 N. Federal Avenue. The block party will include a free meal, games, activities, resources for families, and back-to-school healthcare for kids.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The meal is free and is open to the public with serving starting at 5 p.m.

This will be the 26th year The Salvation Army has distributed backpacks and supplies to those in need. Last year, The Salvation Army was able to help 499 children start school with the items they needed.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations of supplies and cash donations for the purchase of backpacks and school supplies. They can be mailed or brought to The Salvation Army at 747 Village Green Drive SW, Mason City.

Download PDF Block party flyer for Community Health Center of Mason City
$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News