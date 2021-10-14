 Skip to main content
Salvation Army will begin bell ringing a week earlier than usual

Salvation Army kettle-Hyvee-2

A patron of Hy-Vee West in Mason City, donates to a Salvation Army red kettle Thursday. Giving in North Iowa is down, so the the charity's leaders are hoping adding Apple and Google payment options will boost giving to the red kettle campaign, which makes up 10% of its annual fundraising.

 Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Salvation Army bell ringer weblogo

A Salvation Army bell ringer. 

The Salvation Army is starting their Christmas kettle campaign a week earlier this year to help people impacted by the pandemic.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, their ability to raise funds is at risk this year due to the impact of COVID-19. 

Bellringing season will start on Friday, Nov. 12, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m until 8 p.m, and will end at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. There will be no bell ringers out on Thanksgiving Day.

Individuals and groups who would like to donate time to man a kettle can visit registertoring.com or call (641)-424-4031. People can also give by going to MasonCityRedKettle.org.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas theme this year is “Hope Marches On,” which was chosen because of the emotional and financial impact the pandemic has had on families.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

