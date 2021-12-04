Salvation Army to hold 22nd Annual Memorial Krugerrand Auction

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the 22nd Annual Memorial Krugerrand Auction, sponsored by the Salvation Army, is set to return this month.

The annual tradition of auctioning an anonymously donated South African Krugerrand dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle all started with Mason City native Tom Fretty. Fretty was well-known for buying the gold coin at the auction and giving it back to the auctioneer to sell again, buying the coin many times to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

“In WWII he couldn’t find a way to get home, and when he went to the Salvation Army with nowhere to go, they paid his way home,” said Fretty’s daughter Sandy Bruesewitz about her father’s dedication to the organization.

His appreciation for the Salvation Army inspired Bruesewitz to carry on her father's tradition.

“My interest started with my dad,” Bruesewitz said. She took charge of the auction after her father’s death, and now sits on the North Iowa Salvation Army Board as secretary and is a fundraising chairperson.

The Annual Memorial Krugerrand Auction will make its return at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Music Man Square in Mason City. The event will include both a live and silent auction, featuring over 100 items, including large ticket finds such as a signed Minnesota Vikings helmet and a Green Bay football from the 2020 season, as well as a raffle for a 52” smart TV.

All items were donated by individuals and organizations across North Iowa.

