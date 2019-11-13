The Salvation Army of Mason City will kick off its "Red Kettle" bell ringing season with a 5K run on Nov. 16.
The funds raised will go towards its annual Christmas fundraising campaign. Those funds go to help families in the North Iowa area during the Christmas season and throughout the rest of the year.
Participants can choose to walk or run in the event. It will start at 9 a.m. at The Salvation Army of Mason City.
Medals will be awarded to the top 3 racers in each age group and to the top overall male/female participant.
Light complimentary refreshments will be on site for all involved in the race.
Registration cost is available day of the race only and will be $30 per person.