Sales tax holiday Friday, Saturday

With inflation at a 40-year high, Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday will offer some relief to parents outfitting their children for the upcoming school year.

The tax-free weekend runs all day Friday through midnight Saturday this year. In Mason City that means no 7% sales tax (state sales tax of 6% as well as local option tax of 1%) when you buy clothing and footwear items priced under $100. There is no limit on the number of items you can buy, including items ordered online.

One of Mason City’s biggest retailers, Walmart, has been getting ready for this weekend for weeks.

“We have a system in place. We get to know our community and what’s coming up,” said Tina Badker, assistant manager at the Mason City Walmart. Store managers know what special events are coming up 60 to 90 days in advance, giving them plenty of time to prepare.

“We make sure we have the extra staff, and we bring everything out of the back room and make it readily available,” Badker said. Part of getting ready includes putting up extra signage reminding shoppers of the tax-free weekend.

“Racks are already filled," she said. "We have all our clearance items out, and we’re stocked up on all the basics" like socks and underwear.

Tax-exempt items have already been programmed into cash registers by the corporate offices, so all sales staff have to do is ring up the sales.

At Brown Shoe Fit, the tax-free weekend leads right into one of the biggest sales seasons -- summer clearance.

“We always say, ‘come early,’ because what's available now may not be available at noon,” said Aaron Henry, sales associate at Brown’s.

“Middle schoolers and high schoolers love getting sandals for late summer and early fall,” he said, “and a (pair) of flip- flops or two.”

Brown’s does not bring in extra sales people for big events. The store has five employees who work the same hours every day, Henry said. “We’re so used to different speeds (busy or slow), that nothing is really going to change.”

He still likes to do the “traditional sit and fit, because we want to make sure the shoe fits right for each customer. But I know with the madhouse the next couple of days that might not be ideal.”

Sales items have been put on the shelves throughout the week, and there are still plenty of athletic shoes under $100.

“How do we prepare?” Henry commented. “Basically, we do what we do every day -- make sure everyone walks out with a bag and with a smile on their face.”