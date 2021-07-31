Saint Ansgar's Kelyn Meyer learns the power of a wish

Make-A-Wish

Working behind the scenes, Lexi Konig is marketing and communication manager at Make-A-Wish Iowa. She has been with the organization for two years. One of Konig’s responsibilities is sharing Kelyn’s story of a wish granted.

“Especially with this year, having so much trouble and delays and wishes on hold, it’s exciting to see the wishes that are being granted,” Konig said. “Our donors who are being so thoughtful want to give back during a global pandemic.

“With help from our over 300 volunteers across state, we really are in open conversation with the wish children – what their one true wish would be – and we start from there.”

While Konig has been working for Kelyn along the way, Thursday morning was the first time they met.

“This wish has been really unique, that we found a local partner that really wanted to get involved,” Konig said. “They were hands-on in helping create this wish pretty quickly, and being there every step of the way.”

Konig said Make-A-Wish currently has 352 wishes that have been delayed due to travel restrictions.