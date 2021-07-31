Saint Ansgar's Kelyn Meyer learns the power of a wish

On July 29 in the streets of Saint Ansgar, Kelyn Meyer honked the horn of a tricked-out red hot rod, a golf car with 14-inch tires. It was a wish granted.
“It smells good,” Kelyn said as he sat in his new ride. “Super good.”
Family
In June of 2020, 6-year-old Kelyn was diagnosed with leukemia.
Before that, every weekend, the family went camping. Kelyn and his brothers, Kason, almost 8, and Kyler, 14, crawled through underbrush. They swam in the river. Everything seemed normal. When Kelyn became fatigued, his parents, Ryan and Kari, thought it was due to physical exertion.
Then they noticed Kelyn had a rash, which did not seem abnormal – he could have gotten it from a poisonous shrub. But it turned out to be petechiae, bleeding under the skin, the result of low platelet counts.
The petechiae turned out to be a lifesaver. Because of it, Kari took him to the hospital, and the doctors were able to diagnose and begin treatment.
“We’re lucky it was caught when it was,” Ryan said.
“Thank goodness our small town doctor decided to do some labs,” Kari said. “And we were at Mayo that day.”
Mayo Clinic is one of the most renowned medical centers in the world. Yet it is only an hour from Saint Ansgar. For a month, during Kelyn’s first treatments, the family lived in a Rochester hotel.
Now, trips to Mayo are down to once a month. Mitchell County Regional Health Center performs labs for Kelyn. There is physical therapy. The family feels fortunate to be able to do much of this locally.
“We just found out he has [avascular] necrosis in his legs,” Kari said. According to Mayo, the condition is the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply.
“It’s something you never expect to hear,” Kari said.
Eventually, Mayo helped them in an unexpected way. The doctors there mentioned Make-A-Wish to the family, and they filled out the application.
“They make sure you’re signed up,” Kari said.
The family found out Kelyn had his wish granted around nine months ago. At first, a trip to the beach was the plan, and San Diego would be the destination. COVID-19 barricaded that road.
But a golf cart was more appropriate. As the family was forced to stay indoors and save for trips to the Mayo Clinic, golf was one of the few outlets.
Kari’s mother, Ladeena Halverson, moved back to Mitchell County from Arizona to be with the family. Halverson is on board with Kelyn’s Make-A-Wish decision: “The only thing I like about golf is driving the cart.”
Now she can do it with her grandson.
Make-A-Wish
Working behind the scenes, Lexi Konig is marketing and communication manager at Make-A-Wish Iowa. She has been with the organization for two years. One of Konig’s responsibilities is sharing Kelyn’s story of a wish granted.
“Especially with this year, having so much trouble and delays and wishes on hold, it’s exciting to see the wishes that are being granted,” Konig said. “Our donors who are being so thoughtful want to give back during a global pandemic.
“With help from our over 300 volunteers across state, we really are in open conversation with the wish children – what their one true wish would be – and we start from there.”
While Konig has been working for Kelyn along the way, Thursday morning was the first time they met.
“This wish has been really unique, that we found a local partner that really wanted to get involved,” Konig said. “They were hands-on in helping create this wish pretty quickly, and being there every step of the way.”
Konig said Make-A-Wish currently has 352 wishes that have been delayed due to travel restrictions.
“Right now, we are celebrating very strongly with any wishes being granted,” she said. “We’re excited this is not just a moment in time for Kelyn – it will make memories to last a lifetime, for his golf cart and him.”
Konig estimates the Make-A-Wish process takes one year from beginning to end.
Kelyn’s wish arrived on a Leisure Time Golf Cars moving truck. Owner Nick Noehl drove it all the way from New Hampton. He was chosen for the role – a mutual friend of Make-A-Wish, who attended college with Noehl, told him of an opportunity to help a young boy with cancer.
“We don’t think any small town in Iowa is too far away,” Noehl said.
“The power of a wish is far-reaching,” Konig said. “It’s not only affecting Kelyn and his family, giving them renewed hope and strength, but it’s helping this community and our donors – and it’s helping us and all of our supporters.”
Cyclones
This is not the first time the family has dealt with tragedy.
“It was devastating,” Ryan said of first hearing Kelyn’s diagnosis. “He was so young, and just starting school. It’s harder for us in general because we already lost a daughter.”
Her name was Kadyn. In May of 2011, when she was trying to board a school bus, a driver struck and killed her. From this tragedy, the Iowa Legislature adopted Kadyn’s Law, designed to prevent another accident like this.
“After losing her, I didn’t know if I’d ever feel normal again,” Ryan said. “But we persevered through that.”
Her family helped make Kadyn’s Law part of Iowa’s lexicon. It was designed to save lives.
Kelyn honks the horn again.
The family just found out Kelyn will be able to attend kindergarten in person at Saint Ansgar this fall. There will be precautions, but it is a huge step forward.
Last year, all three boys were home from school – cancer increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“The doctor’s recommendation was that we hunker down,” Kari said. “It was a very long winter.”
Kari worked from home – specifically, the basement. She works for American Family Insurance in Osage. The day of the wish unveiling, her boss Niky Lewis was there to share the moment with Kelyn.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do this without her,” Kari said.
That long winter, Ryan was forced into the profession of teaching.
For two years, Ryan played on the offensive line for the Iowa State Cyclones, before concussions ended his career. However, despite his days in college, he did not go to school to become an instructor to a classroom of three boys.
After taking care of the hogs and cattle on his farm, the school day would begin.
“Kids don’t always want to listen to you,” Ryan said. “They’re almost better off learning from someone they don’t know. They know how to press all your buttons. It made me learn a new level of patience.
“It gave me a new appreciation of teachers.”
Ryan said school was difficult at first, before they settled into a routine. Now he just hopes his teaching career is over. His children hope so, too.
“I would’ve been in big trouble if Kyler wasn’t here,” Ryan said. “He took care of his little brother.”
While chemotherapy has become the norm, Kelyn is fighting. The simple gift of a golf cart has shown him how important he is.
“There were some bad days,” Ryan said. “But he is determined, and he wants to beat this thing.”
