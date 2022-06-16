Rye graduates from IBA Leadership Institute

Sara Rye of Clear Lake Bank & Trust in Mason City, Iowa successfully completed the Iowa Bankers Association Leadership Institute on June 10, 2022 in Cedar Rapids.

The Bank Leadership Institute is a comprehensive program designed for bankers who wish to set higher goals and enhance their personal skills for leadership roles in banking and the community.

Twenty-five bankers from around the state of Iowa participated in the 2022 Leadership Institute. Session topics included strategic thinking, DiSC profiles, public speaking, economic development, government relations, professional presence and coaching. In February, the class attended the IBA Management Conference and in March, they visited the Iowa State Capitol to learn about the IBA’s lobbying efforts.

The final session for the 2022 Institute included an educational workshop with speaker Coach Kevin Kush who is known for leading his Boys Town High School football team of at-risk youth to an undefeated regular season and spoke to the group on the eight traits of a quality teammate. The program also included an Iowa Banking Leadership panel with Iowa bank leaders sharing their thoughts on today’s banking climate and advice for the class.

Sara joined CLB&T in May 2017 as the retail branch manager in the downtown Mason City office. In 2022, Sara was promoted to assistant vice president/retail branch manager. She is a graduate of North Iowa Community College and Buena Vista University. Sara was born and raised in Mason City and resides here with her 3 children. Sara serves her community through her membership of the Crisis Intervention Services Board of Directors, has served on the Main Street Mason City Board of Directors, volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Community Kitchen, and United Way, is a member of Habitat for Humanity’s Credit Committee and Homeowner’s Selection Committee, and serves as a member of the United Way of North Central Iowa’s Community Impact Teams.

