Rural Worth County crash sends woman to hospital
Rural Worth County crash sends woman to hospital

A Lake Mills woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., 23-year-old Mackenzie Raelyn Stansberry, was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion east on 410th Street in rural Worth County, when she left her lane and entered the opposite ditch, striking a utility pole, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Stansberry was transported by Northwood Rescue to MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City for treatment. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

