Rural Thornton crash sends two to hospital

Two North Iowa women were transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for evaluation after a two-car collision on Tuesday morning.

According to an accident report released by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, Jennifer Klein, 45, of Thornton, was driving a 2015 Cadillac Escalade west on 150th Street, near Thornton, when she failed to stop at the intersection of Grouse Avenue and collided with a 2009 Dodge Durango, driven by 44-year-old Amy Fisher, of Clear Lake.

Neither driver had passengers, and both women were wearing seat belts.

Thornton-Meservey EMTs, Thornton Fire Department, and Mason City Fire Department Ambulance also provided assistance at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette is a Breaking News Reporter and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Contact her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

