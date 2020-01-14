You are the owner of this article.
Rural Thornton crash sends two to hospital
Rural Thornton crash sends two to hospital

Two North Iowa women were transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for evaluation after a two-car collision on Tuesday morning. 

According to an accident report released by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, Jennifer Klein, 45, of Thornton, was driving a 2015 Cadillac Escalade west on 150th Street, near Thornton, when she failed to stop at the intersection of Grouse Avenue and collided with a 2009 Dodge Durango, driven by 44-year-old Amy Fisher, of Clear Lake.

Neither driver had passengers, and both women were wearing seat belts. 

Thornton-Meservey EMTs, Thornton Fire Department, and Mason City Fire Department Ambulance also provided assistance at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. 

Lisa Grouette is a Breaking News Reporter and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Contact her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

