Running across Iowa: Iowa man crosses 84 counties off his list

He says it started in Mason City.

Tyler Sullivan, of North Liberty, has been running across Iowa towns for the last six years. He's run around and through towns in 84 of Iowa's 99 counties.

Back in 2015, Sullivan said his then-girlfriend lived in Mason City, where he traveled about every other week from the Iowa City area to visit her.

"I was seeing counties I'd never heard of before," Sullivan said. "So one day, I was just like, 'Hey ... maybe we could visit these counties and find something special.' So every time I came up north, I picked a county, and every time she came down, she picked a county."

In each county visited, they'd pick an activity to do together. After the two parted ways, Sullivan continued looking for new counties and towns to visit, but was at a loss for what to do in some small towns.

That's when he says a friend made a new suggestion: "Just take a jog, see what happens."

Sullivan had been a runner throughout high school, participating in both cross country and track. He had a "very motivational coach" who had offered this advice: "It's wasn't about the winning or the losing, it was about getting the best every day."