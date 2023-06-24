The Rudd Public Library is starting a new chapter, with plans for a new building at a new location following a December 2021 tornado.

There will be a groundbreaking in the lot next to the Rudd Gym at 10 a.m. Sunday. The location at the corner of Sixth and Floyd streets was sold to the library by the Rudd Community Betterment Committee for just one dollar.

The library will then partner with the Lion’s Club for a luncheon fundraiser to support efforts to rebuild after the twister that caused destruction throughout the town.

The event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Rudd Fire Station will serve up Maid-rites, hot dogs, potato salad, beans, chips and bars for a free-will donation.

“It’s funny, but we don’t really have a lot of open property here in Rudd. There are a couple spots on Main, but they weren’t right. The museum made the decision to rebuild where they were, and we took the donated land,” Sharp said.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Library Director Shelly Sharp made the decision to close the library early due to a high wind warning. At 4 o’clock, she dutifully locked the doors and went home. By 7:15 that evening an EF1 tornado had roared through the rural town, leaving a path of devastation.

Dan and Amy Leaman were among the first on scene at the library after the storm. Dan Leaman is a City Council member and Amy Leaman sat on the library board at the time.

“It’s something you never forget. I don’t even know how to describe it. Surreal. I can still hear the sound of the tin hanging and clanging on the wires,” she said. “This has been a long road. The project has brought a lot of stress to a lot of people, so it’s good to finally see the light of day on it.”

Kelly Leaman, (no relation to Amy and Dan) grew up in Rudd and was terrified by the news of the tornado she saw online. “Once we verified that my grandma was okay and hadn’t had any property damage, we got online and started looking at the news and the photos of the aftermath. It was surreal to see.”

She decided to start a GoFundMe to be as much help as she could. “I thought of my younger self, sitting on the floor, spending hours turning all those pages. I wanted to do it for her, but also for other young kids like her who found their happy place inside a book, “ she said.

The Rudd Historical Society Museum was heavily damaged by the storm and it’s collections scattered to the four winds.

“We were fortunate, in that there was no loss of life. What we did lose is nothing compared to that,” said Joyce Navratil, president of the historical society. “The old church building blew right over into the neighbor’s yard.”

“Folks are still finding items around town and returning them to us,” she adds.

Sharp estimates that the library lost about 60% of it’s collection of books. The public library is currently housed in City Hall. A significant reduction in space means the majority of books that were saved are still boxed up in storage. Those that are on the shelves have been commemorated with a small tornado sticker on the upper spine.

The decision to relocate the library meant the city had a space it could put to other use. The conclusion was to continue using the space for children, this time as a splash pad and playground. Construction is well underway and should be completed by the end of July.

The museum is hoping to complete construction by this fall with the sorting and display of the remaining collection to follow. Navratil says she and the committee are unsure of what is still in display condition as volunteers packed up and stored everything they could find the day after the tornado.

“It’s unknown still what’s there. We haven’t been in to go through everything since it happened,” she said.

Construction of the library should be complete in about 10 months. Amy Leaman is looking forward to the library having a dedicated space again. “It hasn’t been too much for our older residents, but the kids are used to a kid space. They aren’t as comfortable at City Hall,” she said.

Sharp is grateful for the support of the Rudd community, people across the state and even donors from across the country. “Our tornado siren was destroyed in the storm, and someone from Oklahoma sent us a new one,” she said.

Stanley Johnson is a Lion’s Club member and wanted to make an impact for the library. He and others collaborated to provide seven Lenovo computers and a high quality printer. “It’s a nice printer, but we were a few dollars short. I pitched in some and others pitched in some and we got it for them,” he said.

It’s that community spirit that has buoyed organizers of the rebuilding efforts. Johnson’s wife, Lynne, is mixing up five gallons of potato salad for the fundraiser, and folks are already signed up to greet and serve 200 or so guests expected Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new library, and I hope it can become a place where future little kids can make their own memories like I did,” said Kelly Leaman.

Organizers welcome donations of newly published materials for the library, historical items for the museum and cash donations. At this time, only new books are being accepted due to storage concerns. Checks may be sent to P.O Box 305 for the library and P.O. Box 282 for the museum. Both are Rudd, Iowa 50471.

Rudd Fire Station is located at 60 Floyd St.