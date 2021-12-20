Ruby's Pantry distribution program warms hearts in Mason City

For only $22, people can drive through Rolling Acres and stock up on goods.

Ruby's Pantry has filled cupboards throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota for 18 years. Last September, its food distribution trailers began making their way to Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church in Mason City.

Ruby's Pantry is a monthly drive-through food-distribution program that "anyone who eats" qualifies for, according to their website. There is no income or residency requirement.

Ruby's pantry relies on corporate food donations, which they distribute throughout their locations to provide people with food shares that value up to $200, according to site leader Geri Berding.

According to its website, Ruby's mission is: "to activate people in being alert to the needs of others and to be proactive in encouraging faith, showing friendship and meeting tangible needs of neighbors, friends and strangers regardless of race, religion or ethnicity."

"I think for me one of the highlights is seeing the smiles on their faces. It's amazing the stories we hear from people," said Berding. "We're able to be a blessing to people and that's the whole thing."

With the cost of food growing almost 7% since last November, the need for affordable food options grows too. "During the pandemic, we were trying to find ways to make our dollar stretch a little bit further," said Head of Promotions Nick Kmoch.

Kmoch's wife, Amber, reached out to see if Ruby's Pantry would be willing to start a site in Iowa, and both Rolling Acres and Ruby's Pantry were willing to give it a shot.

"(Amber) heard about Ruby's Pantry in Minnesota, but it was a big haul just to get some groceries," said Kmoch.

During the first distribution in September, Kmoch said they would have been happy with 200 cars coming through, but they ended up hitting the 400 mark instead. Four months later, Ruby's Pantry has been a great success, Kmoch said.

On Tuesday, a semi truck full of food arrived, and more than 30 volunteers got to work right away packing shares for distribution. "We've got volunteers that aren't from our church," said Berding. "One month we had Boy Scouts over here." As volunteers pack, cars start lining the streets.

"I'm sure it has plenty of benefit to a lot of people," said Jody, a first-time volunteer at Ruby's Pantry. Jody came from Faith Baptist to help bag produce after meeting a volunteer organizer at work.

Lyn Sahr, founder of Ruby's Pantry, said when the program was in its infancy, their faith was already being tested.

"Friday came, the day before the first distribution for both of these sites, but Ruby's had no food, not even a slice of bread," Sahr said. He said he came to the office early and called everyone he knew of to try to get food that day. No one had any.

Sahr said he walked from the office back into the empty warehouse and said, "God you have a big problem. I never even thought about doing anything like this and this was your idea, not mine. So tomorrow I will go to both of these distributions and tell them the truth, 'you did not provide.'"

Sahr said he walked back in the office and sat down, and within about 10 minutes, the phone started ringing from companies who had food.

He said food was hauled until 8:00 p.m., and Ruby's Panty has never looked back and has never run out of food again.

Since that day, Ruby's Pantry has grown to supply 80 monthly Pop-Up Pantry locations, with Mason City being the only location in Iowa. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Ruby's Pantry in Mason City held their last distribution of 2021. They had 200 shares available, and sold out before 6 p.m.

"There's so much food waste that goes into the world today. And the biggest challenge isn't necessarily having the food, we have the food, we just got to figure out the logistics of bringing it to people's bellies," Kmoch said. "So Ruby's pantry is kind of that bridge that helps go from what would just go into a dumpster. You know what is perfectly good food gets thrown away and instead it can go to people in need and it's a great way to help the community."

Ruby's Pantry, at Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church, 341 19th Street SW, will hold its next distribution on Jan. 11, from 4:30-6 p.m., or until the food is gone. Distribution is drive-through, and trunk space is needed to allow volunteers to load each share, and transactions are cash-only.

Signs and volunteers will guide people through the parking lot on South Jefferson Avenue. Available food is shared on Ruby's Pantry - Mason City Facebook page the day before distribution.

Each share requires a $22 cash donation.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

