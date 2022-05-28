Roots nutrition counseling opens in downtown Mason City

Mason City has a new local nutritionist.

Roots is a nutrition-counseling center at 209 N. Federal Ave. that provides one-on-one sessions tailored to an individual's health needs. It provides body composition scales, individual meal planning, and various cooking sessions. There is also a grab-and-go food station full of healthy, delicious options, says owner Jenn Pope.

Pope has been a registered dietitian for more than three years. After working in outpatient services at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Pope realized she wanted fewer restrictions on her services and struck out on her own.

"I was seeing patients; I was educating, but I wasn't able to show them how to make chicken, how to make veggies taste good. ... That's when Roots was born," Pope remembered, "because I was like, how do I make these two worlds meet?"

Pope is hoping to start cooking demonstrations in late June to teach people how to cook healthy food that tastes good. Pope plans to expand from there to start interactive cooking classes and cooking parties for events like baby showers.

For now, Pope is excited to begin her journey combining nutrition counseling with cooking, helping to bridge the gap from counseling to kitchen. Her counseling is centered around whole food, and Pope plans to buy as much local food as possible for her classes.

Roots was Pope's chosen business name because of her approach to eating foods with roots, giving rooted, research-based evidence for proper nutrition, and for choosing to stay with her roots in Mason City where she was raised.

Pope got the idea for Roots in September, and after finding the perfect space in January, she has been working diligently to bring her creation to life. The space, which was once a salon, has been completely transformed since.

"We had just started becoming more open in March, but now we're ready for full service" Pope said.

Roots will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though Pope will likely add a morning cooking class Saturday's and extend hours for special events in the coming months.

Pope's charcuterie business, Boards & Bars, will cater the event as well. All are welcome to tour the new space, which includes a consultation room, an Inbody 570 composition scale, meeting area, grab-and-go retail space and a kitchen.

Information will be available to people interested in learning about cooking demonstrations or counseling. Pope said she is excited to meet people and share her expertise and products for the public.

"Come and go as you please, talk to us and try some of our products" Pope said.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

