 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roofing project gives back to a Mason City veteran
0 comments
alert top story

Roofing project gives back to a Mason City veteran

{{featured_button_text}}

Giving back to those who served. 

Young Construction roof project - DeBattista

Mason City Marine Corp veteran Jeremy DeBattista stands beside his house which was given a new roof on Wednesday as part of Young Construction's "Roof Deployment Project."

That's the idea behind the "Roof Deployment Project" that had members of Young Construction out in Mason City on Wednesday morning doing installation work for former U.S. Marine Corps member and behavioral interventionist for Mason City Community School District Jeremy DeBattista. He was nominated by his sister, December Battista.

According to Kativa Weitzel, a marketing manager for Young Construction, the company, which worked in conjunction with Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes, combed through 50 nominations for the free work before landing on DeBattista.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Young Construction roof - house

The home of Mason City veteran Jeremy DeBattista was given a new roof on Wednesday as part of Young Construction's "Roof Deployment Project."

"Every story, we're bawling reading applications," she said.

Altogether, Weitzel said that workers addressed the garage and the house and also trimmed a tree. 

"It feels great to know that there are companies out there who are willing to go the extra mile to help veterans," DeBattista said.

6 months of local news for just $1

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News