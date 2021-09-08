Roofing project gives back to a Mason City veteran

Giving back to those who served.

That's the idea behind the "Roof Deployment Project" that had members of Young Construction out in Mason City on Wednesday morning doing installation work for former U.S. Marine Corps member and behavioral interventionist for Mason City Community School District Jeremy DeBattista. He was nominated by his sister, December Battista.

According to Kativa Weitzel, a marketing manager for Young Construction, the company, which worked in conjunction with Owens Corning and Purple Heart Homes, combed through 50 nominations for the free work before landing on DeBattista.

