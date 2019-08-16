A crew with Northern Cedar Service of Mason City began work on the Surf Ballroom & Museum’s roof Friday in Clear Lake.
The rubber-membrane roof, which was last replaced
when the Dean Snyder family purchased the building in 1994, has worn thin due to its exposure to the elements, and the freezing and thawing of water has caused it to tear, resulting in “problematic leaks” in the historic venue.
A crew works on the roof of the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
The Surf Ballroom, a 30,000-square-foot historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.
Earlier this year, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year – Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.
The project is being paid for by the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, which is organized to preserve, maintain and manage the property; a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant program and the city of Clear Lake.
The roof is among several improvements the Surf Ballroom will undergo in the future, said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom & Museum executive director. Others include restoration of the dance floor and booths, and updating the plumbing.
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Couples dance in the back of the ballroom as Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Couples dance in the back of the ballroom as Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Austin Allsup performs at the 2019 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Couples dance in the back of the ballroom as Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake and Mason City elementary students sing and dance along to the Killer Vees as they perform at the Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake and Mason City elementary students sing and dance along to the Killer Vees as they perform at the Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Children attend the Kid's Sock Hop during the 2019 Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Hopkins, of Boone, Iowa, center, leads a dance lesson at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
ReNel Hibbard, of Galesville, Wisconsin, is spun around by her dance partner during a dance lesson Thursday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Hopkins, of Boone, Iowa wears autographed saddle shoes as she leads a dance lesson at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
