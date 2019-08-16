{{featured_button_text}}
A crew works on the roof of the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake on Friday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

A crew with Northern Cedar Service of Mason City began work on the Surf Ballroom & Museum’s roof Friday in Clear Lake.

The rubber-membrane roof, which was last replaced when the Dean Snyder family purchased the building in 1994, has worn thin due to its exposure to the elements, and the freezing and thawing of water has caused it to tear, resulting in “problematic leaks” in the historic venue.

The Surf Ballroom, a 30,000-square-foot historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.

It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.

Earlier this year, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year – Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.

The project is being paid for by the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, which is organized to preserve, maintain and manage the property; a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant program and the city of Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a $35,000 request from the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum for the roof in July.

The roof is among several improvements the Surf Ballroom will undergo in the future, said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom & Museum executive director. Others include restoration of the dance floor and booths, and updating the plumbing.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

