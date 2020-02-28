You are the owner of this article.
Rollerskate and play dodgeball with Mason City police
Is there anyone you'd rather play dodgeball against than a bunch of cops?

On Sunday, kids of Mason City can get their chance.

The Mason City Police Unit 18 Police Officers are hosting roller skating and blacklight dodgeball with the police, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Roller City, 600 Second St. N.W.

Skating with the law event

The skating is free and so is the chance to meet Mason City's finest -- and then bean them with a dodgeball. Attendees can win doors prizes, enjoy a slice of pizza, tour police vehicles and meet Kilo the K-9. 

Skating is from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and dodgeball is 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Be sure to bring your aim.

