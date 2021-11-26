Rockwell's new police chief hired despite complaints at former job

The city of Rockwell swore in new police chief Cody Brunstein in October.

The former Sheffield police officer came to Rockwell with a documented history of performance issues. Rockwell city officials hired him anyway, saying the shortage of police officers was a major factor in their decision.

SHEFFIELD

Brunstein served as a police officer in the city of Sheffield starting in March 2019.

Accusations against him were first raised with the Sheffield City Council on April 23, 2021, after a former acquaintance of the officer, Howard Arthur, complained to Sheffield Police Chief Brad Gardner and Sheffield Mayor Scott Sanders that Brunstein made repeated requests for money, according to a report filed by Chief Gardner to the city council.

Last year, Arthur gave Brunstein $100 under the impression that Brunstein would be using it to purchase a Kevlar vest since he didn’t have one. This money was never turned in to the city of Sheffield, according to Gardner's report. Brunstein again asked for money from Arthur in April of this year, when he sent Arthur a link to a GoFundMe page to help pay for surgery for his dog. That's when Arthur called to complain to Chief Gardner and Mayor Sanders, according to Gardner's report.

One day after the mayor and police chief met with Brunstein and warned him to no longer engage with Arthur, Arthur had more allegations, this time saying his security camera picked up Brunstein repeatedly circling his home. He said Brunstein also stopped Arthur's wife when she was out walking the couple's dog and gave her an envelope with the money, saying, “I guess Howard is talking to the City Council to get me fired, so here.”

Additional accusations in Gardner's report included Brunstein sending photographs of evidence and from stakeouts of active investigations.

For his part, Brunstein was given the opportunity to respond, and did, writing a stream-of-consciousness letter to the council centered around a theme: He was a rookie and he didn't know any better. He also admits in his statement that he was mostly unaware of what the Sheffield Police Department policies actually were, and that he “actually has not read a lot of our policies,” according to his letter.

At a special meeting in late April, the council put Brunstein on probation for six months. He took the Rockwell position before it was complete.

Brunstein did not return several calls for comment on this story.

ROCKWELL

As anyone who works in human resources knows, there is a limited amount of information a previous employer can give.

In Brunstein's case, he was never charged with any crime, and other than closed meeting notices on the city council's agenda, there were no public documents of the allegations against him.

Mayor of Rockwell Michael Flatness said he became aware of Brunstein's probation in Sheffield during the hiring process.

While Mayor Flatness did not elaborate on why Brunstein was hired despite his previous problems in Sheffield, he did speak at length about the current difficulties of hiring police officers in small communities.

"At this time in American history being a police officer isn't the most popular job on the block," Flatness said. "Being one police officer in a small town, it take a certain person to fill that niche."

Rockwell's council voted unanimously on Sept. 1 to hire Brunstein.

A shortage of police officer candidates isn't unique to Rockwell. The Mason City Police Department was down numerous officers until a recent hiring surge, and Nora Springs almost lost their police chief to Rockwell in June and were forced to give him a raise to keep him with the city.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.