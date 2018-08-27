ROCKWELL | Adam Wedmore has lived in Cerro Gordo County his entire life.
But now that the local Democratic party has nominated him for the county auditor race, he believes there's more people he needs to meet.
"I’ve traveled every square mile of the county," Wedmore told the Globe Gazette Monday. "But I want to see and meet more people."
Wedmore, who will likely face Republican Don O'Connor and independent Tina Cullinan this November, is a Rockwell city councilman. He also serves on several other boards and commissions countywide.
He said he was proud to receive the Democratic Party's nomination. If elected, one of his top priorities is to bring more visibility to the office.
"The office is very well-functioning right now and I want to see it continue to function well," Wedmore said. "I think the auditor’s office is the most underappreciated and under-known at the courthouse.
"Whenever there was a city council issue … I kept being referred to the auditor’s office," he added. "I’m fortunate to work with the people there and understand the budgeting process and the GIS office."
Wedmore said following in Kline's footsteps will be one of the biggest challenges if he's elected. Kline worked as auditor for more than 20 years before accepting a state position.
"I think the biggest issue is ensuring the consistency and getting the framework built for the future," he said.
Riley Dirksen was elected in a special election earlier this year. He resigned earlier this month, citing the work demands of his video game.
The auditor's election is Nov. 6. County Treasurer Pat Wright is working as interim auditor until then.
