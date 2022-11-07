 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockford High School to host Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11

Vets color guard

A file photo from November 2021 of the American Legion Honor Guard stands at attention as "Taps" is played during the Veterans Day ceremony in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

Rockford High School is hosting a “Class of 2023 Veteran’s Day Program” at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The school will be honoring all who who have served and the theme of the program is patriotism. Everyone is welcome to join.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

