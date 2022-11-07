Rockford High School to host Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11

Rockford High School is hosting a “Class of 2023 Veteran’s Day Program” at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The school will be honoring all who who have served and the theme of the program is patriotism. Everyone is welcome to join.
