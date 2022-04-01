Road closures to begin in Floyd and Franklin County

Spring brings reconstruction, and both Floyd and Sheffield are beginning in April.

Starting April 4, bridge and road construction will begin on the intersection of U.S. 18 and U.S. 218 in Floyd.

The inside lanes of east and westbound traffic on U.S. 18 will be closed from April 4 to April 15, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's Mason City construction office.

Eastbound U.S. 18 traffic will turn south on T-44, while traffic exiting at Floyd will go east to exit 212 before returning westbound into Floyd. Northbound traffic on U.S. 218 will be diverted to Lancer Avenue.

Those travelling on westbound U.S. 218 will use Exit 212 when travelling south; those travelling north will turn into Floyd.

Southbound U.S. 218 traffic will be able to travel both directions, while Southbound Floyd County Road T-44 traffic will use exit 212.

Floyd County Road T-44 traffic travelling north will be able to travel eastbound on U.S. 18; those travelling north will have to travel east on U.S. 218 and use exit 212 to return west and travel north.

After April 18, the traffic pattern will change until November to allow for the construction of on- and off-ramps on the eastbound U.S. 18 bridge. Traffic will be diverted to a head-to-head traffic pattern on U.S. 18, and a traffic signal will be installed at the intersection.

Floyd County Road T-44 will be closed during this construction, and those needing to use the road will use exit 212.

Another construction project beginning this April takes place in Sheffield on April 11. The bridge over Bailey Creek on U.S. 65 is being replaced, and construction will continue into November.

Roadway traffic will be closed during this time, and traffic will be diverted by travelling east for approximately four miles on Franklin County Road C-25, or 190th Street to Road S-56, also known as Timber Avenue then north for approximately six miles to 255th Street, then four miles back to U.S. 65, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's Mason City construction office.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

