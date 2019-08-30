As road work continues throughout the Mason City-area, another stretch of road will soon see a closure for construction.
Starting Tuesday, September 3, the Frontage Road between South Eisenhower Avenue and Village Green Drive will be closed to through traffic for two weeks.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is needed to place underground utilities and lay new concrete.
While the work is going on, people will still be able to get to all businesses along the Frontage Road.
Elsewhere in town, a stretch of U.S. 65/Federal Avenue at Iowa 122, between Fifth and Sixth streets Southwest, is closed through mid-October as workers reconstruct a piece of road for the broader 122 project.
Budgeting for the project is still within the $12 million range established at the outset. For its part, Mason City is covering $3.9 million of the cost through a grant and money out of its utilities and other city budgets.
