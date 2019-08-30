{{featured_button_text}}
Road closure- South Eisenhower frontage road

As construction work continues in Mason City, city officials are now asking that drivers find alternate routes for the Frontage Road between South Eisenhower Avenue and Village Green Drive

 Map courtesy of city of Mason City

As road work continues throughout the Mason City-area, another stretch of road will soon see a closure for construction.

Starting Tuesday, September 3, the Frontage Road between South Eisenhower Avenue and Village Green Drive will be closed to through traffic for two weeks.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is needed to place underground utilities and lay new concrete.

While the work is going on, people will still be able to get to all businesses along the Frontage Road.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Elsewhere in town, a stretch of  U.S. 65/Federal Avenue at Iowa 122, between Fifth and Sixth streets Southwest, is closed through mid-October as workers reconstruct a piece of road for the broader 122 project. 

Budgeting for the project is still within the $12 million range established at the outset. For its part, Mason City is covering $3.9 million of the cost through a grant and money out of its utilities and other city budgets.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments