Road Closure in Mason City starts Monday

Some in Mason City may need a new route starting July 11.
19th Street Northeast will be closed at the South Kentucky Avenue for both eastbound and westbound traffic beginning Monday, July 11. A detour for traffic will be in place prior to the street closure according to the release. The detour will redirect traffic onto South Carolina Avenue and 15th Street Southeast.
South Kentucky Avenue will remain open to traffic, but will be reduced to one-lane, stop alternate movement. The road work at the intersection is expected to last two weeks.
The closure is necessary for street repairs on South Kentucky Avenue, which are part of the City's annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program.
Those with questions can contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com