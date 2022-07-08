 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Road Closure in Mason City starts Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Mc Road Closure

19th Street Northeast will be closed at the South Kentucky Avenue for both eastbound and westbound traffic beginning Monday, July 11.

Some in Mason City may need a new route starting July 11.

19th Street Northeast will be closed at the South Kentucky Avenue for both eastbound and westbound traffic beginning Monday, July 11. A detour for traffic will be in place prior to the street closure according to the release. The detour will redirect traffic onto South Carolina Avenue and 15th Street Southeast.

South Kentucky Avenue will remain open to traffic, but will be reduced to one-lane, stop alternate movement. The road work at the intersection is expected to last two weeks.

The closure is necessary for street repairs on South Kentucky Avenue, which are part of the City's annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program.

Those with questions can contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BBB Tip: Buying and servicing your HVAC systems

BBB Tip: Buying and servicing your HVAC systems

As the weather changes, you may be thinking about buying or servicing your existing system. The total cost of any appliance, including heating and cooling systems, has three components — the purchase price, the cost of repairs/maintenance and the cost to operate. With heating and cooling a large expense in the typical home, it is crucial that you maintain your system for efficiency.

Watch Now: Related Video

These three-eyed shrimp were the terrors of the ocean 500 million years ago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News