Road closure in Mason City starting Aug. 22

City Hall - Mason City

Mason City Hall.

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

There's an upcoming road closure in Mason City.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, and lasting until Friday, Aug. 26 the O&M Utility Crew will close Ninth Street NE between Federal and Delaware avenues. 

The closure is necessary to replace the water main to a fire hydrant according to a press release. If Mason City residents have any questions, contact the O&M Utility Division at 641-421-3677.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

