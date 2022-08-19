Road closure in Mason City starting Aug. 22

There's an upcoming road closure in Mason City.
Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, and lasting until Friday, Aug. 26 the O&M Utility Crew will close Ninth Street NE between Federal and Delaware avenues.
The closure is necessary to replace the water main to a fire hydrant according to a press release. If Mason City residents have any questions, contact the O&M Utility Division at 641-421-3677.
