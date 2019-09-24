In the latest round of construction work in Mason City, 15th Street Southwest is up for closure starting this Thursday.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the road will be closed to thru traffic between South Pierce Avenue and South Monroe Avenue beginning on September 26.
The need for the closure is to construct a concrete median near the Union Pacific Railroad crossing which is being placed as part of the City’s Quiet Zone project.
As that work gets started, construction is still underway along Highway 122 in Mason City.
A stretch of road between Fifth and Sixth streets Southwest closed in mid-August and is scheduled to remain closed through at least mid-October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT).
At the time, IDOT asked that drivers detour by using 19th Street, Monroe Avenue, and Fourth Street.
Westbound construction on Highway 122 began in April 2018 and wrapped up in October 2018.
