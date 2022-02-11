Road closure in Mason City for over a week

Mason City motorists might have to find an alternate route starting Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Mason City's utility crew will have Highway 122 closed between Illinois and Kentucky Avenues for an emergency water main replacement across Highway 122 and South Tennessee Place.

According to a press release, the detour for east and westbound traffic for Highway 122 in this area will be diverted to East State Street. Parking will not be permitted on Kentucky Avenue between Fourth Street Southeast and State Street.

The City of Mason City says the road closure will last approximately 10 days. Water service will be interrupted at some point during this closure for residents near Maple Drive, Tennessee Place, South Louisiana Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast.

City crews will make an attempt to provide a 24-hour notice to residents for these interruptions, according to the release.

Motorists are advised by the City of Mason City to find an alternate route during the closure. If you have questions related to the closure, call Mason City Operation & Maintenance Department at 641-421-3677.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

