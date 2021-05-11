River City Morning Kiwanis donates $9,000 to local food banks and youth-focused groups

River City Morning Kiwanis members missing out on group breakfasts over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic is now paying off for organizations across the Mason City area.
According to Club President Colleen Frein, the group was recently able to distribute a total of $9,000 to 16 local food banks and youth-focused groups because of membership dues collected and not spent on meeting in 2020.
"What we did was look at where we could help and really specifically at how we could impact childhood hunger since this was money meant for food. So that’s how we came up with many of the folks on our list we gave to," Frein said.
The Mohawk Market Food Pantry was the sole recipient of $1,000 from the River City Kiwanis food donations, while the Community Kitchen, Salvation Army and YMCA all received $750. Eleven organizations, Charlie Brown Daycare and Preschool, the Children's Autism Center, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, John Adams Food Pantry, Little Angels Daycare and Preschool, Newman Catholic Daycare and Preschool, North Iowa Christian School, North Iowa Youth Center, Sunbeam Daycare and Preschool, Tugs Daycare and Preschool and Youth for Christ were each given $500. The Mason City Alternative School got $200.
"Every dollar is very helpful," Hawkeye Harvest's Carol Clayton said about the donation.
According to Clayton, the food bank is doing well right now thanks to such support from community members like River City Kiwanis as well as Harding Elementary which recently raised more than $4,700 for Hawkeye Harvest. In October 2020, Andersen's Market donated more than 1500 pounds of produce to the food bank.
"We are in good shape as far being able to purchase food and keep food on the shelves," she said.
Per Frein, organizations were chosen by a four-person committee which included NIACC's Food Service Director Scott Nelson.
"We looked at groups in the area that were non-profit and then the members kind of sought out organizations or schools where there may be a need," Nelson said.
With summer coming up, Nelson shared that daycare groups were chosen to help out families who may not be able to cover field trip expenses or spring for an ice cream treat for their kids. "We wanted to help families struggling or in need so that kids weren’t left out or excluded," he said.
Nelson then went on to say that the River City Kiwanis intends to continue fundraising even after all of the disbursements have been made. Along with the $9,000, an additional $1,000 went to Newman Elementary Schools to pay for new tablets so more kids have access to technology at the school.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.