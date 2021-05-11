River City Morning Kiwanis donates $9,000 to local food banks and youth-focused groups

"Every dollar is very helpful," Hawkeye Harvest's Carol Clayton said about the donation.

According to Clayton, the food bank is doing well right now thanks to such support from community members like River City Kiwanis as well as Harding Elementary which recently raised more than $4,700 for Hawkeye Harvest. In October 2020, Andersen's Market donated more than 1500 pounds of produce to the food bank.

"We are in good shape as far being able to purchase food and keep food on the shelves," she said.

Per Frein, organizations were chosen by a four-person committee which included NIACC's Food Service Director Scott Nelson.

"We looked at groups in the area that were non-profit and then the members kind of sought out organizations or schools where there may be a need," Nelson said.