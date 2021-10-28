Rise in COVID-19 patients, staffing needs force MercyOne to alter hospice services

Late Thursday afternoon, MercyOne announced via statement that the MercyOne North Iowa inpatient hospice unit has temporarily paused accepting patients.

The statement, given by MercyOne North Iowa president Rod Schlader, said the reason for the temporary pause is due to a need to reassign staff to address a rise in COVID-19 patients.

"MercyOne North Iowa has had to reevaluate our staffing plan due to an increase of COVID-19 patients and continued high community transmission rates," Schlader said via statement. "While our physicians and care teams continue to provide the best care to the communities we serve, the balance with the increase of patient volumes and our inability to transfer patients to long-term care facilities has caused us to make some tough choices. As a result, the MercyOne North Iowa inpatient hospice unit has temporarily paused accepting inpatients.

"This action allows us to transition hospital nurses and caregiving team members to other units within our hospital to ensure we continue to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients."

On Friday, a follow-up statement from MercyOne Communications Lead Angie Anstine added the change is only temporary and that they "hope to have our inpatient unit back to regular operations very soon."

The Friday statement from MercyOne also goes on to clarify that they are still providing hospice home care to patients.

"Be assured, we are still providing hospice home care to many patients where appropriate," the statement said.

The statement concludes by asking the community to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and taking additional precautions against the virus.

The MercyOne hospice unit is located in Mason City on 232 2nd Street SE.

