Ride to Fight Suicide set for Saturday in Mason City

On Saturday, North Iowa residents have the chance to travel around the area while helping out a good cause.
At noon, on June 12, the latest iteration of the Mason City "Ride to Fight Suicide" gets going at LD's Filling Station on 12th Street Northeast. The event is organized by the Iowa Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Motorcycle Safety Awareness Association and is $30 per person for registration, which includes a t-shirt.
To this point, $3,052 have been raised for the event, which is just over halfway to the goal of $6,000.
According to the Facebook page for the event, 50% of the funds raised are kept for local use in the community.
Once setting off from there, bikers and motorists can expect to make stops at Mason City-Harley Davidson, Mason City Honda, Mason City Powersports, Pub on the Cedar in Charles City, Cooler in Shell Rock, Pete & Shorty's in Clarksville, Whitetails Bar & Grill in Marble Rock and Rumorz Bar & Grill in Clear Lake.
Registration can be done online at asfp.org/masoncityride or in-person on the day of the event.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.