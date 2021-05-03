 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ride of Silence to remember cyclists lost, injured
0 comments
alert

Ride of Silence to remember cyclists lost, injured

{{featured_button_text}}
ride of silence.jpg

A silent bike ride in Mason City will remember and honor cyclists who have been killed or injured due to vehicle incidents.

The event, which aims to promote cyclist and motorist safety and awareness, will take place Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., starting at Central Park in Mason City.

A brief program will precede the ride. People who aren't riding are still encouraged to come for the program. 

Riders of all ages and experience levels are welcome; helmets will be required.

The event is free to participate in: there's no fee, no registration required and no T-shirt. 

Ride of Silence is sponsored by Active Living and Transportation Commission, North Iowa SPIN, North Iowa Touring Club SPIN DEVO and Mason City Police Department.

Mason City Police Department officers will be present in the park before the event to license bikes.

To learn more about the history of the Ride of Silence, visit rideofsilence.org.

Local journalism matters. Help support it.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3 dead, 27 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News