Ride of Silence to remember cyclists lost, injured

A silent bike ride in Mason City will remember and honor cyclists who have been killed or injured due to vehicle incidents.

The event, which aims to promote cyclist and motorist safety and awareness, will take place Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., starting at Central Park in Mason City.

A brief program will precede the ride. People who aren't riding are still encouraged to come for the program.

Riders of all ages and experience levels are welcome; helmets will be required.

The event is free to participate in: there's no fee, no registration required and no T-shirt.

Ride of Silence is sponsored by Active Living and Transportation Commission, North Iowa SPIN, North Iowa Touring Club SPIN DEVO and Mason City Police Department.

Mason City Police Department officers will be present in the park before the event to license bikes.

To learn more about the history of the Ride of Silence, visit rideofsilence.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.