More than 20 local bicyclists embarked on a seven-mile ride through Mason City on Wednesday evening to honor fellow riders who have been injured or killed while biking as part of the annual Ride of Silence event.

Ride of Silence is a worldwide event that takes place annually on the third Wednesday of May. According to the Ride of Silence webpage, the 2022 ride included 226 locations worldwide, 45 states, 12 countries, four continents and "zero words spoken."

The Mason City event weaved from Central Park through East Park and Illinois Avenue on a loop ending back at Central Park.

Rider Tracey Cram said the event is a reminder of the dangers bikers face on the roads.

"It's somber and humbling," she said. "It's something that comes from the heart. It honors those that have been killed. There are no words."

The Ride of Silence started in Dallas in 2003 and has been staged annually in Mason City since 2005. Many of the riders are part of the North Iowa Touring Club, which was formed in 1977 by a group of outdoor enthusiasts whose primary goal was to give their group of cross country skiers a way to schedule outings. Over the years the interests have expanded to include a variety of sports including skiing, swimming, running, biking, canoeing and sailing.

The police-escorted group rode at less than 12 mph per suggestion from Ride of Silence organizers.

Rider Steve Shurtz, who has participated in every Mason City Ride of Silence, said he hasn't had anyone he was "really close" with get killed while riding, but has known friends who have been hurt or killed throughout the years.

Shurtz added there can be more to the ride than just remembering those who have died.

"Besides being solemn, I see it as being a bit political," he said. "It emphasizes how we need to work with our legislators to get some safety laws passed. We are here, we are present and we need to be safe."

