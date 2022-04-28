Riceville teacher under second investigation reaches termination agreement with district

The Riceville Community School District reached a mutual separation agreement with the teacher that was placed on administrative leave.
The school board held special meeting on Monday, at which a closed session took place. Noted in the minutes given to the Globe Gazette, it was approved by the school board for a separation agreement with teacher Robin Kuhn.
"We have reached a mutually acceptable agreement, and the teacher is no longer employed with the district," said Superintendent Barb Schwamman in a statement.
A teacher in the Riceville Community School District has been placed on administrative leave…
Kuhn was placed on administrative leave earlier this month while an investigation was initiated to look into allegations of inappropriate behavior. Schwamman confirmed that investigation has concluded.
The Riceville School District website listed Kuhn as "English middle school/high school staff."
In a previous statement by Schwamman, it was indicated that the district had been contacted about "allegations of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at the high school level."
This is the second incident of similar nature for which Kuhn has been investigated while working for the district.
In 2014, Kuhn received a deferred suspension from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, avoiding a three-month suspension of her license, after she agreed to complete ethics and professional boundaries courses or counseling.
Kuhn was accused of making repeated inappropriate comments to another parent about one of her students at an off-campus event. Numerous witnesses heard the comments, which continued even after Kuhn was asked to stop remarking on the student.
As a result, two counts of violation – unethical practice and incompetence – were found by the board at that time.
Schwamman, who was not superintendent at the time of the 2014 incident, noted in her earlier statement earlier the district's present policy of thoroughly investigating "any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member."
"Finally, I want to apologize for any anxiety this may have caused. We have a building full of great staff members who work hard to protect and educate kids every day," Schwamann's statement read.
