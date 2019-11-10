{{featured_button_text}}
One Vision 4

Work on the exterior continues for the TimberCrest Apartments, part of the Glen Oaks Community, in Clear Lake.

Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the Glen Oaks Community are set for Tuesday in Clear Lake.

A ribbon-cutting, program, lunch and tours will take place at noon and a program with hors d’oeuvres will be at 4:30 p.m. for the public to view the newest additions to One Vision’s campus.

Glen Oaks, an active senior living community featuring renovated townhomes and newly constructed apartments, is located at 1200 N. Ninth St. W.

It comprises three components: Terraces townhomes, TimberCrest apartments and the Kinney Lindstrom Center.

The renovated townhome units range in size from 1,600 to 2,500 square feet in two- and three-bedroom layouts and feature open-concept living, accessible bathrooms, private garages, private outdoor patios and a full-size washer and dryer.

TimberCrest, a 48-unit senior-focused independent living apartment complex, has nine 778-square-foot Apple units with one bedroom and one bathroom; 15 973-square-foot Birch units with one bedroom, one bathroom and a den; 15 1,118-square-foot Cedar units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms; and nine 1,325-square-foot Dogwood units with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den.

Each unit features a kitchen furnished with appliances, a full-size washer and dryer and private balcony, as well as an underground parking spot and a storage unit.

The apartment units’ monthly rent — between $1,950 and $2,700 — encompasses cable, internet, telephone, utilities and free access to the Kinney Lindstrom Center.

The Kinney Lindstrom Center, which is open to the public for a fee, is connected to TimberCrest with an enclosed walkway and has a renovated wellness center, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, weight room and whirlpool, as well as hobby and gathering areas.

For more information about Glen Oaks Community, visit www.glenoakscommunity.org or the One Vision Facebook page. Personal tours can be arranged by calling Kim Boyd at 641-529-7736 or emailing her at kboyd@onevision.org.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

