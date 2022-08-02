Rezoning proposal sparks community involvement in Clear Lake

After meeting with overwhelming opposition from affected landowners, a rezoning proposal on Clear Lake's South Shore Drive has been withdrawn.

Schlotfeldt Engineering Inc. submitted a proposal to rezone 2605 South Shore Drive from residential to commercial zoning to become the site of Lake Time RV Sanctuary. The developer was unable to gain the required 50% of affected landowners' signatures for rezoning, so the proposal was brought to Clear Lake City Council on July 18.

The council sent the proposal to the planning and zoning commission for a recommendation and set a public hearing date for the next meeting, which was Monday night.

Members of the public rallied against the proposal, collecting signatures and letters from landowners affected by the potential development. After a large turnout at the public hearing, the panel unanimously denied the proposal. Schlotfeldt Engineering Inc. subsequently removed its rezoning request from consideration.

“We felt that it was important to honor the deeper principle of citizens having the opportunity to petition their government and to speak freely on a potential zoning change,” Councilman Bennett Smith said.

“We appreciated the ability to present the project to the city planning and zoning commission, but with respect to your time, we are not going to pursue the rezoning matter further,” said a statement signed by Wayne Schlotfeldt.

Still, more than 20 people showed up at the council meeting Monday, 15 to share their disapproval for the rezoning proposal. Diane Wills, whose land is adjacent to the proposed site, said 70% of impacted landowners signed a petition against the rezoning. Wills shared her reasoning against the rezoning:

"The RV park would be directly adjacent to our backyard. … When we purchased our home in 1992, we did so based on the quiet residential neighborhood. … It is our understanding that the city of Clear Lake needs more single family homes, so developing the property of 2605 South Shore Drive according to its current zoning would meet those needs. Maintaining the current zoning would be compatible with adjacent land use and further the objectives of the comprehensive development plan of the city of Clear Lake."

Smith said any potential future rezoning of the land in question should not be considered by the council unless the required signatures are attained.