Reported gonorrhea cases see sharp rise in Cerro Gordo County

GONORRHEA.

Now that we have your attention, it's to share info about what CG Public Health calls "an alarming increase" over the past year-plus.

According to local health officials, data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health showed a 214% increase in cases of gonorrhea from 2019, which had 35, to 2020, which had 110.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"CG Public Health typically sees about 3-7 cases in a year, the rest being reported by other providers,” CG Public Health Disease Prevention Specialist and Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Program Coordinator Sam Severson said. "In December of 2020 we had 14 cases alone."

With that, the press release also notes that the bacterial infection, which can cause infertility if left untreated, has shown increased resistance to certain antibiotics.

"The best defense against sexually transmitted diseases, like gonorrhea, is prevention," Severson said. "STDs are preventable through consistent and correct condom use during sex, getting tested regularly for STDs and HIV, and getting treated for positive results. Condoms are proven to decrease your chance of infection by 98%."