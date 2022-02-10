Renovations underway to former Clear Lake Senior Center

After closing its doors in 2021, the building that used to operate as the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center is set to receive a new lease on life.

The building was purchased by Lake Center LLC in September of 2021 for $315,000, according to records from Beacon.

According to Sue Beckner, a representative for the organization, the building will be used as a space for nonprofits to host events and meetings, in addition to some other potential plans further down the line.

Lake Center is teaming up with Share Life Clear Lake on the project, and will allow the organization to host all of its events and meetings in the space moving forward.

Share Life Clear Lake is a nonprofit started in 2015 in Clear Lake with the goal to build the local community by expanding the resources available locally.

Share Life Clear Lake board member Nichole Sorensen of said. "We want this to be a place to serve the community."

Some projects Share Life Clear Lake is involved in currently include the Kids' Cafe Summer Lunch program and the Everybody Plays Inclusive Fun For All program, which is partially responsible for the proposed accessibility park in Clear Lake.

Projects and events like Share Life's lunch programs during school breaks in the spring, summer and fall, and its winter outerwear share shop program will be hosted at the Lake Center in the future, according to Sorensen.

"In the past we had to hold all of our events in different places.. It's constantly been changing," Sorensen explained. "It (the Lake Center) will provide us the stability to... have consistency for the families we serve."

Sorensen added that the meeting space also allows for the possibility of an expansion of the programs that Share Life Clear Lake currently has on offer.

In addition to its partnership with Share Life, Lake Center hopes to eventually allow for other non-profits and community groups in Clear Lake to have access to the space, according to Sorensen.

Beckner also added that Lake Center would like to see the space to eventually be used to help fill the need for a communal space for seniors left by the closure of the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center, but Beckner said that is just an idea at this juncture.

"Right now everyone is still learning what is possible...," Sorensen said. "There's hope that other organizations will be able to benefit from use of the building in the future."

The senior center closed in July of 2021 following the resignation of several board members and no one fill the vacancies left behind by those departures.

Lake Center will also look into renting the space out to businesses or Clear Lake residents for use, but Beckner stressed that nonprofits would get priority usage if the group decides to go down that route.

On the upper levels of the building, Lake Center would like to renovate the space into a three-bedroom apartment.

Renovations are underway at the Lake Center to bring the building up to code. There is no timetable for completion of the project, according to Sorensen.

The Lake Center is located at 105 S Fourth Street in downtown Clear Lake.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

