Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor home at last

He was transferred to Pearl Harbor in October 1940 and was stationed on the USS Oklahoma.

The ship was one of those sunk during the surprise attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, which resulted in the United States entering World War II.

Keninger was one of the 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma who died during the attack. A total of 2,402 Americans lost their lives at Pearl Harbor that day.

Wallace’s grandparents received a letter from the Navy telling them Keninger was presumed dead. She said it was extremely difficult to positively identify the remains of those killed at Pearl Harbor because DNA testing didn’t exist then.

Here is what the Navy Department sent to the Keninger family (according to information found on findagrave.com):

"After exhaustive search it has been found impossible to locate your son, Leo Thomas Keninger, fireman first class, U.S. Navy, and he has therefore been officially declared to have lost his life in the service of his country, as of Dec. 7th, 1941. The department expresses to you its sincerest sympathy."

Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs

Chief of Bureau of Navigation