Registration open for annual Stu Nevermann Run

The 32nd annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run is approaching.

The race takes place 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 — just ahead of the 10 a.m. North Iowa Band Festival parade that same day.

The run will honor Stu Nevermann, a Mason City High School graduate who died from a heart ailment at age 25.

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit SPIN DEVO, a local youth bicycling development team, the Run/Read program at Belmond-Klemme and the Mason City High School cross country teams.

This year, the North Iowa Band Festival Committee is honoring race director Carrie Berg with the Klempnauer Award, which recognizes "an unsung hero who works behind-the-scenes during the festivities." Berg will ride in the band festival parade and will be recognized during the afternoon award ceremony.

The race will be led by SPIN DEVO team members. Walkers will be welcome, but no strollers or dogs are allowed in the race.

Trophies will be awarded for overall male and female winners. First- through third-place medals will be given in the following age groups: under 10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.