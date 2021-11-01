Registration for Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation workshop ends Friday

Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation's (CGCCF) Nonprofit Agency Fundholders Workshop will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center, located at 9 N Federal Ave, in Mason City.

Workshop presenters will discuss the benefits of establishing a nonprofit agency fund and will highlight strategies for growing the fund. A panel of representatives from local agencies which have endowment funds established with CGCCF will also be on hand to lend insight to the discussion.

Individuals and nonprofit organizations serving Cerro Gordo County, especially those interested in growing a nonprofit agency fund, are encouraged to attend.

Those interested in attending should RSVP online at www.cfneia.org/fundholdersworkshop. For more information, contact Tim Coffey, CGCCF governing committee member, at tscoffrey67@gmail.com or (319)-461-1697.

There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public. Lunch will be provided. The deadline to register is Friday, Nov. 5.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

