Region 2 Transit takes over Clear Lake and Hancock County Transit service

After One Vision's decision to end their contract with NIACOG due to financial and insurance-related issues, Clear Lake and Hancock County Transit services began the search for a new service before the end of contract.

On June 27, three days before One Vision's contract ended, Region 2 Transit System announced they would take over service of the Clear Lake and Hancock County Transit. Starting July 1, Region 2 Transit System officially took over.

Kevin Kramer, Transit Administrator for Region 2 Transit, said renovations and interviews for employment went quickly to assure the transition would happen in time at the last Clear Lake City Council meeting. In about a week, Region 2 Transit made its home at the new dispatch center at Pritchard's Innovations Center at 1 Teamquest Way Ste. 2 in Clear Lake.

Region 2 Transit operates under a new telephone number: 641-357-7050. For now, people who call the old transit number will be automatically redirected to the new number. The dispatch office will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every weekday.

Fares will remain the same for service, and the service will continue to accept Region 2 Transit System tickets that are sold at Clear Lake City Hall.

"The service is open to the general public and is available for commuters, shoppers, students, seniors, persons with disabilities and travelers of all types. The bus will pick you up at your door and deliver you to the door of: your job; medical appointment; meal site; school; or favorite shopping center." according to the press release.

More information on the Region 2 Transit System can be found at: www.R2BUS.org