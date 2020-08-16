Red-headed woodpeckers provide summer entertainment

The red-headed’s sweet tooth is nothing new. During the 1700’s colonial era, the birds’ acute fondness for ripening fruit posed an eminent threat to domestic orchard crops. So much so, that enterprising gunners were paid cash bounties for woodpecker scalps. Although the practice would seem abhorrent today, human persecution appears to have had little effect. More than a half century later, wildlife artist John James Audubon marveled at the species’ unfathomable abundance. In 1840, Audubon noted that 100 red-headed woodpeckers where shot in one day from a single cherry tree.

More than any other woodpecker, red-headeds are aerially adept at catching insects on the fly. Unfortunately, their hunts often occur where traffic-injured insects concentrate alongside busy roadways, leading to the greatest vehicle mortality of any woodpecker species. During the 1950s and early ‘60s, it was not uncommon for vehicles to overheat when radiator grills became clogged with the combined carcasses of Monarch butterflies and road killed red-headed woodpeckers – a sobering reminder of both species’ former abundance in Iowa.