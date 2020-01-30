Reception to Willow Creek draft plan by Mason City residents enthusiastic

Attendees were encouraged to put sticky notes with feedback on any of the elements.

One said, “Bring back fishing!” Another offered suggestions for more creekfront businesses such as a bookstore or a place to rent kayaks and canoes.

Resident and local businessman Larry Zilge said he thought it was a good idea to add an attraction that gave people something to do.

“People that live here know it’s there,” he said of Willow Creek and the trail. “But with the new hotel going up, people coming here wouldn’t know about it at all.”

There was no estimate for the overall cost of the plan, nor any concrete timeline. When finished and adopted, the final plan will have a matrix that will parse out pieces of it as immediate, mid-term and long-term, with the immediate pieces being achievable within a year or two, Van Steenhuyse said.

The expectation is not to achieve every goal in the plan in one fell swoop, and the city isn’t planning on spending millions to do so, said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

Some cleanup of the area is already underway as part of the Talon development, he said, and there is money in the city’s Capital Improvement Program for next year that’s dedicated to a riverwalk along the creek.