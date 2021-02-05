Real Estate Extra: River Bend Court townhome offers charm, space

And she loved the fact that being a member of the home owner's association, she did not have to shovel or do anymore lawn care as she had lived on an acreage for years with all the upkeep. She also liked the fact that there was no major traffic she would have to worry about.

Inside the one-story (no steps at all), one-owner townhome, you are greeted with a wide open spacious floor plan. You are immediately struck by the brightness and warmth of the home, and how well-maintained it has been.

The living area is large and features a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace with a stone façade. Just off the living space is an eat-in kitchen, with an extra area to have dining combined with your great room. A large window allows you to look out over the yard while sitting down for your meal.

The super-sized kitchen comes with all appliances and offers a large pantry and eat-up bar that is great for your entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, and is large enough to add an island if so inclined.

You are struck with how large this two bedroom and two bath unit is. The master bedroom is spacious, and features two closets and includes a ceiling fan. The master bath is also large, with plenty of cabinet space and counter space.