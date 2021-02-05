Real Estate Extra: River Bend Court townhome offers charm, space

SPONORED CONTENT
Jill Weiner's mother said she always felt safe living at 507 River Bend Ct. in the Village At River Bend development in Mason City.
But what she enjoyed the most were the beautiful views from her large patio off the back of her 1,374-square-foot townhome.
Weiner's mother has since passed, but her daughter has fond memories of visiting her at the townhome just off Birch Drive near the Winnebago River.
"She loved not having anyone behind her and the church owning that land in hopes it would never be built on to disturb any of the views," Weiner said of the expanse of land behind Grace Evangelical Free Church and adjacent to Evan's Preserve. "She would watch all the wildlife, deer, eagles and turkeys."
Weiner's mother also enjoyed the bike/walking path that was right there for her and the other residents to use.
"She loved having neighbors close but still maintained her privacy," Weiner said. "She has a private patio that didn't face anyone but overlooked the large green space of the church."
The "beautiful" townhome has only had the one owner and is now for sale and being listed by Jane Fischer & Associates LLC for $235,000.
While the outdoor amenities are plenty and businesses like Hy-Vee are close by, the amenities inside of the townhome don't play second fiddle. Weiner's mother said her home was well built and that utility bills were always low.
And she loved the fact that being a member of the home owner's association, she did not have to shovel or do anymore lawn care as she had lived on an acreage for years with all the upkeep. She also liked the fact that there was no major traffic she would have to worry about.
Inside the one-story (no steps at all), one-owner townhome, you are greeted with a wide open spacious floor plan. You are immediately struck by the brightness and warmth of the home, and how well-maintained it has been.
The living area is large and features a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace with a stone façade. Just off the living space is an eat-in kitchen, with an extra area to have dining combined with your great room. A large window allows you to look out over the yard while sitting down for your meal.
The super-sized kitchen comes with all appliances and offers a large pantry and eat-up bar that is great for your entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, and is large enough to add an island if so inclined.
You are struck with how large this two bedroom and two bath unit is. The master bedroom is spacious, and features two closets and includes a ceiling fan. The master bath is also large, with plenty of cabinet space and counter space.
The second bedroom is slightly smaller, but has plenty of room to furnish nicely and still have ample room to move around in. The bathroom is also slightly smaller, but includes a stackable washer and dryer.
You won't be lacking storage areas in this townhome, either, as there is closet storage everywhere, plus a pull down in the garage for attic storage.
Jane Fischer, the owner/broker for Jane Fischer & Associates LLC, said that the original developers of the townhome in 2003 were Jim Marinos, Bob Vandenbosch and Rex Bergo, with Rex Bergo being the builder.
Marinos said that they had built three townhomes across the street and had always thought this was a beautiful piece of land. They worked with the John Evans family (who owned it at the time) to purchase and develop. The John Evans family also donated what is now called The Evan's Preserve (this can never be built on).
"So the development, which is named Village At River Bend, is beautifully located between the Winnegago and The Evans Preserve," Fischer said.
Fischer continued, noting that Marinos said the townhomes were very well built – very solid and had double walls with sound proofing. Marinos called Rex Bergo a master carpenter.