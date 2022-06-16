Ready player one: Clear Lake hosts middle school band camp

Video game tunes are helping young musicians develop their skills this summer.

Nearly 100 middle school kids from area schools have been gathering this week at Clear Lake Middle School to sharpen their talents at band camp. On Friday, June 17, the young group will put what they learned to the test with a performance.

"The goal is to connect kids from other schools," said Clear Lake Band Director Holly Prier. "(The camp) also gives them exposure to some music that's probably trickier than what they've gotten in band already this year. While it is very tricky for them, a lot of them are learning new things."

Camp participants practice three hours a day for five days to get down four challenging music pieces. Practices involve time playing all together and breaking into small group sectionals to fine tune. Clear Lake has been hosting the middle school band camp since 2014.

The band will have a performance at 6 p.m. at the Clear Lake Band Shell and the public is invited to attend. If there is inclement weather, the concert will move inside to the E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

The theme of this years music pieces revolve around popular video games and theme songs, like the intro to turn-base strategy game Civilization. Each of the four pieces they learn is conducted by four different band directors.

"The kids do go home and practice at night time too. They're very motivated to be like 'I think I can do this' or if it's a melody that they know, then they're like 'I'm very motivated and I can figure this out,'" said Prier.

Campers were working on details and crescendos in their four pieces on Thursday morning. Band camp also has theme related dress up days, like throwback Thursday and twin Tuesday. Numerous campers were decked out in their best retro apparel that morning.

Some came into camp not knowing others in their section at the start of the week. But by Thursday, many were making jokes with their new friends and helping each other understand the music.

"I've learned a lot of notes and higher notes and I have made a lot of friends here," said Garner-Hayfield-Ventura french horn player Ryan Englin.

Englin has been playing since fifth grade but started out with piano when he was four. He said he came last year to camp and returned this year because he enjoyed it so much. Englin's favorite memory from camp this year was finding out Prier is second cousins with one of the campers.

Flute player Kennedy LeDuc, who is in seventh grader at Clear Lake, is also a returner to band camp.

"It was so much fun last year and I really love playing the flute. I just decided it would be fun and that way I don't lose all my skills," said LeDuc.

LeDuc and Englin said they were a little nervous about the pieces when they received them before band camp. Now both have a better understanding of rhythm and challenging notes.

"Oh boy, this is going to be rough," said Englin about his first impression of the music.

"You see them coming in the first day and they're all kind of unsure because they're, a lot of times, sitting by kids that they don't go to school with. That's a little never wracking in itself," said Prier. "By the end of day one, they are not as nervous to be here."

Prier said camp participants nearly have everything put together compared to where they were on Monday. She added herself and the other directors feel energetic about teaching in their specialized areas and seeing the performance come together.

"It's just really awesome. You should come watch these kids and I think they would inspire you," said Prier.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

