Rancho Deluxe Z Garden in Mason City

Mason City is known for its architecture, sculptures and theater. But tucked away at 500 Second St. N.E. sits an eclectic garden called Rancho Deluxe.

The outside gate of Rancho Deluxe Z Garden is lined with hub caps and license plates from various times and places. The garden matches this theme, which is too unique to be pinned down, though Visit Mason City tries:

Elements from throughout North Iowa’s history including bicycle racks, hub caps, license plates, school gates, signs and even a 3,000 lb. piece of granite from the former County Courthouse have been utilized in creating this strangely unique, and ever-evolving hub for folk/art outsider art at its best.

These elements are found throughout the garden. The tied rebar sculpture at the entrance lends itself to the idea of unity, with the intertwining bars and colors looking separate yet remaining one. The plants and sculptures in the garden act the same way, intertwining in bicycles, growing through concrete.

While much of the garden looks thoughtfully set and stacked, there are other additions, such as the bowling ball, which seem utterly out place. Lawn ornaments and plants nestle together between the paths, overgrown and well-kept.

It seems nothing here is meant to be, all while being exactly where it is supposed to be. A boat out of water, street signs in a garden, wires and dangling hubcaps juxtapose their original uses. Old piano strings sit in the corner, their rusting sound seemingly fitting as they are not pure but still hold true, both eerie and comforting.

Blocks of concrete showcase art throughout the space. The Alice In Wonderland painting encapsulates the garden perfectly in its theme. Other blocks showcase color, script and images of various style and skill. One block reads "we are all stardust, wrapped in skin. The light you've been seeking lies within."

Movement, growth and rebirth seem to be the few commonalities in Rancho Deluxe Z Garden. The exit, though, honors death, with a door listing veteran casualties, words in remembrance and an American flag. Upon exiting, one sees a giant mural on the building across the street, honoring our veterans.