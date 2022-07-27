RAGBRAI rolls into Mason City, and volunteers, food vendors are ready

Downtown Mason City was buzzing with activity as anticipation was building for the first riders to roll into town. RAGBRAI Mason City officials were checking in with each aspect of the event, making sure volunteers were where they needed to be and that details were in order.

Food vendors and trucks were zooming around their space, hooking up electrical cables and preparing ingredients. Smells wafted through the air as food prep began as early as 7 a.m.

Isabel Garcia, who was getting food ready for Luna’s Tacos of Iowa City, was stirring beans and checking on the progress of her tamales. She said she had been food prepping for the last 48 hours.

“I haven’t slept all night. I don’t have time to sleep, so I just close my eyes for an hour last night. We got to make homemade tamales here,” said Garcia.

Garcia said it was a family effort to feed the riders coming into Mason City, marinating and preparing the meat they would serve.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be here. It’s our first time (doing RAGBRAI) so we will see how it goes,” said Garcia.

Head Chef Joseph Low was organizing his crew at Philly cheesesteak food truck, called All About Cheesesteaks. His crew planned on serving food at both the Mason City stop and Thursday in Charles City, where they are from. The truck had two cheesesteak options for riders: with or without onions.

“This is our first-ever RAGBRAI and our second season in operation. I’m just excited to see what our team can do, how much value we can do, and to provide a good sandwich,” said Low.

Low said several riders from Philadelphia contacted him and plan to try out his cheesesteak sandwiches.

“We had posted that we’re going to be here, and a lot of people were saying ‘Well, we’re from Philly. We’re going to put you to the test. We’re going to make sure your sandwich is legit.’ I say come on and try it,” Low said with a smile.

John Freese at the Barlea Roots food truck was working hard flipping burgers and hot dogs as riders began to trickle into town Wednesday morning. Owner Stephanie Larson said friends riding in RAGBRAI inspired her crew to set up their truck.

“I was like since we’re coming this far, we might as bring the food truck,” said Larson.

Larson's large menu centers on grilled items. One of the most popular is "roadkill," made up of curly fries, cheese balls, barbeque pork and topped with barbequed meat and cheese sauce.

“We’ve been on the go this month between fairs and figure-eight races and couple concerts and festivals. It’s been busy, and it’s a lot of work,” said Larson.

Emily Ginneberge of RAGBRAI Mason City was walking around downtown helping people out and answering questions. She was happy to see weeks of effort and planning come together.

“Today is the day. It’s RAGBRAI day. I don’t care who hears me, I want them all to hear me. It feels great to have finally made it to this day, and it’s beautiful day,” said Ginneberge.

Brett Bachtle, Visit Mason City brand accelerator and engagement specialist, said he was proud to see everyone’s efforts with planning the RAGBRAI "Century Day" come together. He experienced an unexpected feeling while walking around in the cool air.

“I wasn’t prepared for the sadness, because for months we have been working towards this day,” Bachtle said. “It’s just been this far off distant thing that we’ve talked about and planned for. Then to actually get downtown today and physically see all of the things that I’ve been a part of for months ...”

Denise Strohmayer and her husband were taking part in the volunteer efforts in the beverage area downtown. She was working from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then an evening shift while headliners Don Felder and Sugar Ray play their shows.

“I think it’s just a great statement for Iowa to have all these bike riders coming in and riding together and having Mason City to host. I think it’s really showing off the Iowa community,” said Strohmayer.